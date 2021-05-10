Here's a list of district-wise COVID-19 helpline numbers in Kerala

With the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the government is on war footing to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

The 14 districts of the state have come up with several helpline numbers to assist the public, physically and mentally affected by the COVID-19.

The telephone numbers of control cells, ambulance services, tele-medicine and vaccination services of various districts released by the respective District Medical Offices (Health) are listed below.

Thiruvananthapuram

DPMSU Control cell (24 hours): 0471 277 900, 9188610100, 1077 (toll free)

Ambulance (24 hours): 0471 2477088, 0471 2471088

Oxygen War Room: 7592939426, 7592949448

Mental Health (9am – 5pm): 9846854844

Other info call COVID-19 Helpline (DISHA): 1056/0471 2552-56

Kollam

Covid Control Room: 0475-2797609, 8589015556, 0474-2794006

DPMSU & Home Care: 0475-2964009, 7592006857

DPMSU Control Room: 0475-2964006, 7592004857

Ambulance Control Room: 7594040759

Pathanamthitta

Control room: 0468 2228220, 2322515

Oxygen War Room : 8547715558

For info about COVID-19 patients

General Hospital, Pathanamthitta: 82815 74208, 94479 83164

District Hospital, Kozhencherry: 79092 20168

Alappuzha

Control Room: 0477 2239999, 0477 2238642, 0477 2238642

Emergency Ambulance Service: 0477 2239204, 0477 2239195

Oxygen War Room : 7594041555

Telemedicine (10am-5pm) : 7594041558

Palliative care (10am-5pm): 0477 2967544

Tele-counselling (9am-4pm): 7593830443

Kottayam

Control Room Numbers: 9188610014, 9188610016, 0482 2304800, 0481 2583200, 0481 2566100, 0481 2566700, 0481 2561300

Idukki

Control Room (24 hours): 1800 - 4255 640

For enquiries: 04862 249600, 296449

Oxygen War Room: 04862 233118

Ambulance: 04862 232220

Mental Health (9am – 5pm): 04862 226929. 8330057178

Ernakulam

Medical Control Room: 0484 2368702, 0484 2368702, 0484 2368902

Guest Workers Control Room: 9072303275, 9072303276, 9400021077 (WhatsApp)

Vaccination Helpline: 9072303861

Thrissur

DMO(H) Control Centre: 9400066921, 9400066922, 9400066922, 9400066924, 9400066925

DPMSU Control Cell/Ambulance: 7034099922, 7034099933

Oxygen War Room : 940003430, 7034099935

Mental Health : 8129701884

Palakkad

DPMSU Control Cell/Ambulance:0491 2510574, 0491 2510575, 0491 2510576, 0491 2510577, 0491 2510578, 0491 2510579, 0491 2510580, 0491 2510581, 0491 2510582, 0491 2510583

Oxygen War Room : 8898902376, 0491 2510600, 0491 2510603, 0491 2510604, 0491 2510605

Mental Health : 0491 2533323

Malappuram

Control cell : 0483 2733253, 2733252, 2737858, 2733251, 2737857

Ambulance (24 hours): 9846700711

Oxygen War Room : 0483 2952950

Mental Health (9am – 4pm): 7593 843 617, 7593 843 625

Kozhikode

Covid Control Room: 0495 -2371471, 0495 - 2376063, 0495-2371002 (Collectorate)

Ambulance Service Numbers:0495-2371471, 0495-2376900, 0495-237901, 0495-2376902

Oxygen War Room: 7594001419, 7594001485

Vaccination Helpline Number: 754001442

Wayanad

DPMSU Control cell (24 hours): 04936 202375, 04936 202343

Ambulance (24 hours): 8590902880

HBM (24 hours): 9778138813

Vaccination (9am-5pm): 9072510900

Oxygen War Room : 9526831678

Testing (9am – 5pm): 8330034946

Mental Health (9am – 5pm): 9400348670

Kannur

Covid test related queries (9am – 5pm): 8281599681

Vaccination (9am – 5pm): 8281599680

Counselling (9am – 5pm): 9495142091, 0497 2734343

Medical aid and Covid related queries (9am – 5pm): 8281599682

Call centre (24 hours): 0497 2700194, 2713437, 9400066062, 9400066616

Kasaragod

Control cell: 9946000493, 9946000293

Ambulance: 9946000493

Oxygen War Room : 9645002811

Vaccination: 9061078026, 9061076590