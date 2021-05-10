Here's a list of district-wise COVID-19 helpline numbers in Kerala

With the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the government is on war footing to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.
The 14 districts of the state have come up with several helpline numbers to assist the public, physically and mentally affected by the COVID-19.
The telephone numbers of control cells, ambulance services, tele-medicine and vaccination services of various districts released by the respective District Medical Offices (Health) are listed below.
Thiruvananthapuram
DPMSU Control cell (24 hours): 0471 277 900, 9188610100, 1077 (toll free)
Ambulance (24 hours): 0471 2477088, 0471 2471088
Oxygen War Room: 7592939426, 7592949448
Mental Health (9am – 5pm): 9846854844
Other info call COVID-19 Helpline (DISHA): 1056/0471 2552-56
Kollam
Covid Control Room: 0475-2797609, 8589015556, 0474-2794006
DPMSU & Home Care: 0475-2964009, 7592006857
DPMSU Control Room: 0475-2964006, 7592004857
Ambulance Control Room: 7594040759
Pathanamthitta
Control room: 0468 2228220, 2322515
Oxygen War Room : 8547715558
For info about COVID-19 patients
General Hospital, Pathanamthitta: 82815 74208, 94479 83164
District Hospital, Kozhencherry: 79092 20168
Alappuzha
Control Room: 0477 2239999, 0477 2238642, 0477 2238642
Emergency Ambulance Service: 0477 2239204, 0477 2239195
Oxygen War Room : 7594041555
Telemedicine (10am-5pm) : 7594041558
Palliative care (10am-5pm): 0477 2967544
Tele-counselling (9am-4pm): 7593830443
Kottayam
Control Room Numbers: 9188610014, 9188610016, 0482 2304800, 0481 2583200, 0481 2566100, 0481 2566700, 0481 2561300
Idukki
Control Room (24 hours): 1800 - 4255 640
For enquiries: 04862 249600, 296449
Oxygen War Room: 04862 233118
Ambulance: 04862 232220
Mental Health (9am – 5pm): 04862 226929. 8330057178
Ernakulam
Medical Control Room: 0484 2368702, 0484 2368702, 0484 2368902
Guest Workers Control Room: 9072303275, 9072303276, 9400021077 (WhatsApp)
Vaccination Helpline: 9072303861
Thrissur
DMO(H) Control Centre: 9400066921, 9400066922, 9400066922, 9400066924, 9400066925
DPMSU Control Cell/Ambulance: 7034099922, 7034099933
Oxygen War Room : 940003430, 7034099935
Mental Health : 8129701884
Palakkad
DPMSU Control Cell/Ambulance:0491 2510574, 0491 2510575, 0491 2510576, 0491 2510577, 0491 2510578, 0491 2510579, 0491 2510580, 0491 2510581, 0491 2510582, 0491 2510583
Oxygen War Room : 8898902376, 0491 2510600, 0491 2510603, 0491 2510604, 0491 2510605
Mental Health : 0491 2533323
Malappuram
Control cell : 0483 2733253, 2733252, 2737858, 2733251, 2737857
Ambulance (24 hours): 9846700711
Oxygen War Room : 0483 2952950
Mental Health (9am – 4pm): 7593 843 617, 7593 843 625
Kozhikode
Covid Control Room: 0495 -2371471, 0495 - 2376063, 0495-2371002 (Collectorate)
Ambulance Service Numbers:0495-2371471, 0495-2376900, 0495-237901, 0495-2376902
Oxygen War Room: 7594001419, 7594001485
Vaccination Helpline Number: 754001442
Wayanad
DPMSU Control cell (24 hours): 04936 202375, 04936 202343
Ambulance (24 hours): 8590902880
HBM (24 hours): 9778138813
Vaccination (9am-5pm): 9072510900
Oxygen War Room : 9526831678
Testing (9am – 5pm): 8330034946
Mental Health (9am – 5pm): 9400348670
Kannur
Covid test related queries (9am – 5pm): 8281599681
Vaccination (9am – 5pm): 8281599680
Counselling (9am – 5pm): 9495142091, 0497 2734343
Medical aid and Covid related queries (9am – 5pm): 8281599682
Call centre (24 hours): 0497 2700194, 2713437, 9400066062, 9400066616
Kasaragod
Control cell: 9946000493, 9946000293
Ambulance: 9946000493
Oxygen War Room : 9645002811
Vaccination: 9061078026, 9061076590