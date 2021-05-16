Thrissur triple lockdown rules: All you need to know

Thiruvananthapuram: Triple lockdown will come into effect in Thrissur and three other districts from Sunday midnight and remain in force till May 23.

The boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts will be sealed as part of the administration's bid to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the state.

Following are the additional restrictions imposed by Thrissur district administration:

• Public are allowed to travel only for emergency purposes like funeral or medical care.

• Individual must keep minimum 2-metre distance from other in public places.

• Milk and newspaper distribution are allowed.

• Provision shops and bakery bakeries are allowed to open from 8am till 1pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Shops selling fruits and vegetables can function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. People are advised to use home-delivery services as much as possible. For this, they can approach ward-level committees or rapid-response teams in their locations.

• Shops selling meat, fish, chicken and cold storages can open from 7am till 1pm on Saturday.

• Fair price shops (ration shop, PDS, Maveli, SupplyCo) and milk booths are allowed to function on all days till 5pm.

• At a time, no more than three people are allowed inside shops and commercial establishments allowed to function in the district.

• Street vendors and direct-marketing by visiting homes are banned in the district.

• Hotels and restaurants are allowed to function on all days from 8am till 7pm. Only home delivery is allowed. Dine-in and takeaways are banned.

• Scheduled banks can function on Tuesday and Friday and cooperative banks can open on Monday and Thursday with minimum staff from 10 am till 1pm.

• Pre-monsoon cleaning drives can be conducted adhering to COVID protocol. Only five people will be allowed to do the works.

• All events including marriages must be postponed. However, pre-fixed marriages can be conducted with prior permission. Funerals and pre-fixed marriages must be registered on COVID 19 Jagrata portal. No more than 20 people will be allowed in these events.

• Inter-state road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services only. Individuals travelling for emergency purposes must register on Covid 19 Jagratha portal.

• Entry and exit from the district shall be strictly regulated by police. No entry or exit will be allowed in containment zones, unless in case of emergency.

• Hospitals, Ayurveda Hospitals, other medical treatment centres and medical stores are allowed to function as usual. However, dental clinics will remain closed.

• People who are allowed to travel under essential services category can travel with official ID cards.

• Minimum staff are allowed in IT and ITeS firms for handling backend operations.

• Media persons travelling to and from the district can do so by showing the id card issued by their organisation or press accreditation card.

• Head offices of establishments registered under SEBI can function with minimum staff.

• Household helps, home-nurses, caregivers, and technicians (on call electrical and plumbing services) must obtain online pass for travel. They can apply for e-pass at https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/

• Construction works of houses and buildings are not allowed. However, construction and maintenance works of roads, bridges, ponds, canals and railway properties can be continued with minimum workers. They must strictly adhere to COVID protocols.

• All other statewide restrictions imposed on May 8 will continue.