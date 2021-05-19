Tanur 'slayer' is CPM's ministerial pick

V Abdurahiman, 58, takes the credit for wresting Tanur in Malappuram district, the stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League, from the UDF.

A resident of Tirur, Malappuram, Abdurahiman won Tanur by a margin of 985 votes.

Active in Balajana Sakhyam, Abdurahiman entered politics through KSU, and later joined the Youth Congress. He was a member of the Tirur Municipality, and chairman and vice-chairman of its permanent committee.

Abdurahiman quit the Congress when he was an executive member of the KPCC in 2014, and unsuccessfully contested against E T Muhammed Basheer as an LDF-backed Independent to the Lok Sabha. In the 2016 Assembly polls, he defeated IUML's Abdurahiman Randathani.

V Abdurahiman is currently a Senate member of the University of Calicut and member, Haj Committee. He is married to Sajitha Rahiman.