VN Vasavan: From steering the party to ministerial post

CPM's Kottayam district committee secretary V N Vasavan defeated Prince Luckose of Kerala Congress in Ettumanoor by a margin of 14,303 votes to reach the Assembly for the second time.

He had earlier represented Kottayam in the Assembly from 2006. Currently, he is also a member of CITU’s national general council.

Hailing from Mattakkara, Vasavan entered politics through SFI. He had functioned as the district joint secretary of both KSYF (Kerala State Youth Federation) and DYFI. Later he became a member of CPM district and state committees.

He had also held the posts of district secretary, CITU; president, Kottayam District Cooperative Bank; and member of Syndicate, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

Vasavan's wife Geetha is a teacher at St Thomas High School, South Pambady. Dr Hima Vasavan and Greeshma Vasavan are their children.