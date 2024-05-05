Teen dies as friend leaves him bleeding on road in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A 17-year-old boy died in a road accident after his friend, with whom he was travelling on a two-wheeler, left him bleeding on the road.



Sudheesh, of Nellikkala, suffered a severe head injury after falling from the bike on Saturday night. His friend Sahad from Kulasekharapathi, who drove the vehicle, fled from the scene without taking the injured teenager to the hospital. It is reported that he escaped unhurt.

In the CCTV visuals aired on news channels, Sahad is seen walking away from the accident spot without bothering to look at his injured friend. People who witnessed the accident stopped Sahad and handed over him to the police.

Manorama News reported that Sahad took the 17-year-old from his home on Saturday night for shopping at a textile shop.

The accident took place around 7.30 pm at Kuzhikkala. Sudheesh worked at a small firm that provides speakers for public events. Sahad is a fish seller. The injured boy reportedly died on the spot. His body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.