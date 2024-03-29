Pathanamthitta car accident: Anuja told colleague about suicide plan minutes before death

Pathanamthitta: Mystery is looming over the death of two persons in a car-truck collision at Adoor here. Anuja (37), a teacher at Thumpamon Higher Secondary School and Hashim (31), a private bus employee were killed in the accident on Thursday night. It is suspected that Hashim who was drunk rammed the car into the container lorry for ending his life with Anuja. However, the exact reason behind the accident can be ascertained only after the forensic examination, police said.



According to police, Anuja was on her way back from a tour with her fellow teachers when Hashim blocked their bus and took her in his car. Her colleagues who accompanied her in the bus told police that she was reluctant to go with Hashim. She reportedly introduced him as her cousin brother. It is revealed that Hashim forcefully took Anuja with him.

“Anjua's colleagues who were upset about her unexpected exit with the guy contacted her over the phone to enquire about her condition. During this phone conversation, she told her colleague that she was going to die by suicide along with Hashim. The teachers also reached the accident spot in search of Anuja,” Nisar, a local resident told Manorama News. Nisar who was one of the witnesses of the accident reportedly communicated with the colleagues of the deceased woman.

He added that liquor bottles were also found in Hashim's car. Meanwhile, Anuja's family claimed that they never met Hashim.

According to reports, Anuja was killed at the accident spot while Hashim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.