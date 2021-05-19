Former athlete is CPI's first woman minister

J Chinchu Rani will be one among the three women ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet that will assume office on Thursday. She is also the first woman minister from CPI.

The first-time MLA won the Chadayamangalam Assembly constituency in Kollam district by a margin of 13,678 votes. She is a member of CPI's national council.

Born at Bharanikkavu, Kollam, in 1963, Chinchu Rani had her schooling at Lower Primary School, Bharanikkavu, and VVHS, Ayathil. She pursued higher education from Sree Narayana College for Women in Kollam.

During her student days, she was a district-level athlete. Active in Balavedi, she entered politics through AISF. Her father, a communist worker, had been actively associated with the Cashew Workers’ Union.

Chinchu Rani was the youngest member of Eravipuram Panchayat. She is currently the state president of Kerala Mahila Sangham, and president of C Achutha Menon Co-operative Hospital.

She had earlier held the positions of District Panchayat member and its vice-president.

CPI leader and secretary of Kollam District Library Council D Sukesan is her husband. Nandu Sukesan and Nandana Rani are their children.