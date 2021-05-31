Thiruvananthapuram: Considerable relaxations in the lockdown came into effect in the State on Monday. The government has also lifted the triple lockdown in Malappuram.

With the lifting of the triple lockdown, restrictions applicable to the rest of the State till June 9, will be extended to Malappuram also. Kerala has been under lockdown since May 8 to check the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The State Secretariat will resume functioning with 50 per cent of its total staff strength. A decision on resuming the functions of other State and Central government offices is expected on Monday.

Police surveillance and checking will continue as usual despite relaxing the lockdown. The government has directed the police to act against those violating the lockdown norms.

The curbs on inter-district travel will continue, and those venturing outdoors should carry an affidavit showing the purpose of travel.

Relaxations from Monday

• Banks and financial institutions can function till 5 pm

• Hotels and restaurants can offer parcel service from 7 am to 7.30 pm. Dining-in is not allowed. Home delivery is permitted till 9 pm

• Shops selling essential items and food materials can function from 7 am to 7 pm.

• Establishments selling academic textbooks, items for weddings, jewellery, and footwear can function till 5 pm.

• Centres offering farm-related services, equipment and machinery can function between 7 am and 12 noon

• Recurring deposit (RD) scheme agents are allowed to travel to the post office on Monday for remitting the collection amount

• Shops repairing refrigerators can function

• Industrial units (including in coir and cashew sectors) can function with 50 per cent of their total employee strength

• Weddings that were decided in advance could be held with a maximum of 20 guests in attendance. The function should adhere to COVID-19 protocol

• As many as 20 people are allowed to attend funerals

• Clothes and jewellery could be bought online. Textile shops and jewellery shops can function to facilitate online delivery

• Norms relaxed for Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council

• Toddy shops can offer parcel services. Government-run liquor outlets and bars will remain closed

Relaxation in norms on Tuesday

• Optical shops, establishments selling hearing aids, prostheses and other assistive devices can function

• Gas stove repair shops, establishments offering mobile phone and computer repair services will be open

• Centres providing raw packing materials to industrial units can function till 5 pm

• Banks and other financial establishments will be closed on Tuesday