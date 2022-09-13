Experts say dogs born during COVID lockdown are more aggressive

Thiruvananthapuram: The dogs born on the streets during COVID lockdown times without human interaction have become very aggressive creating so much trouble in the State, say experts.

Experts from the Animal husbandry department and Veterinary Universities expressed this opinion during the high-level meeting convened by the Government to discuss a solution to the severe stray dog menace.

During COVID times, hundreds of stray dogs were born in different parts of the State and grew up feeding on the food thrown in open places.

The experts pointed out that the behaviour of creating territories and attacking those entering their particular territory is the most in these dogs.

Dogs jump in front of the bike, Rider gets injured



Malappuram: A bike rider fell down and injured himself as he was trying to swerve the bike when a pack of stray dogs jumped in front of the bike.



Malappuram Manimoolivarakkulam Kattamkottil Sunil Chacko (42) sustained injuries on his ribs and above his right elbow.

The incident happened around 11 30 yesterday morning.

The dog that bit the tribal boy may be rabid



Agali: The tribal boy, who was attacked by a stray dog, may have been bitten by a rabid dog. The dog that bit the boy was found dead later and a postmortem was conducted to confirm rabies symptoms.



After biting the boy, the dog was found dead. The dog’s remains were taken to Palakkad and a post-mortem was conducted by the Veterinary department, confirming rabies symptoms in the dog.

The boy, who has suffered more than one bite injury on his face, is under observation at the Kottathara Tribal Specialty Hospital.