K Surendran to be questioned in Kodakara black money case

Thrissur: The special investigation team will question BJP state president K Surendran in the case pertaining to the robbery of Rs 3.5 crore after staging a car accident along the National Highway at Kodakara.

Three people had given statements that Surendran was in charge of managing the party fund. However, the questioning is unlikely to take place soon. State leaders, including Surendran, are likely to be summoned during the final stage of the investigation. Assistant Commissioner V K Raju, who is heading the probe, said that currently Surendran has not been issued notice.

State leaders, including Surendran, took a call on the amount to be given to various constituencies, according to the statements. And this is the reason why they would be called in for questioning. However, there is still no clarity on if this was the party fund.

The investigation team has been instructed to proceed without any blemish as the case has garnered media and national attention. The robbery and hawala money could be deemed as two cases. Also, after collecting evidence in the hawala case, the information is likely to handed over to the Enforcement Directorate. So far, the BJP office-bearers have not been arraigned as accused in the robbery case.

Meanwhile, K Surendran has said that BJP does not have any connection to the Kodakara incident.

"Neither is that the money of BJP. The police are summoning those on the complainant's phone list for questioning. The BJP leaders were called in for questioning for no reason. Unlike CPM leaders, BJP leaders are not feigning chest pain or claiming to be Covid positive as there is nothing to be afraid of," he added.