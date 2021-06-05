Additional lockdown curbs in Kerala: All shops, except essential services, to remain shut

Thiruvananthapuram: The additional lockdown restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 and to bring down the test positivity rate came into effect in Kerala on Saturday.

The additional curbs will be in force till Wednesday (June 9). The lockdown, which has been in place, is slated to end on Wednesday.

The State has deployed more police personnel to ensure the strict implementation of the restrictions. Relaxation in lockdown norms has been allowed to those providing essential services.

Restrictions and relaxations

Businesses dealing with essential items, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials (including electrical and plumbing) can function. Other shops and establishments should remain closed.

Travel

Those permitted to travel within Kerala, including delivery agents, need not carry COVID-19 negative certificates. Those arriving from outside the State, however, should have the certificate.

Directive to residents’ associations

Residents’ Associations in apartment complexes should ensure in-house containment activities, if any of the residents tested COVID-19 positive. The flat number(s) of the COVID-19 patient(s) should be displayed for other residents, and health, police, and corporation/panchayat authorities should be informed. Utmost care has to be taken not to ostracise the patient(s).

Offices from Thursday

Government offices, semi-government establishments, public sector units, corporations, and commissions will function with 50 per cent of their staff strength only from June 10.

It was earlier announced that offices would function with half the employees from June 7.

Exemptions

The government, however, has exempted the parents of differently abled, seriously ill children, and kids facing physical and mental challenges from attending office.

Pregnant women, those scheduled to undergo – and already undergone – organ transplantation, and patients needing dialysis, too, have been exempted from travelling to their respective offices. Those who have undergone major surgeries can avail the work-from-home facility for a month.

The disaster management authority, meanwhile, announced that employed mothers of babies aged below one can also work from home until further order.