Don't grant anticipatory bail to Ayesha Sulthana, Lakshadweep police tells Kerala HC

The Lakshadweep police have objected to granting anticipatory bail to filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana who has been booked under sedition charges by them. The police in the island made their stand clear in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The court had sought the of views of the Lakshadweep police when it took up Sulthana's plea for anticipatory bail.

The police told the court that Sulthana's apprehension that she would be arrested was unwarranted. She has been summoned only for preliminary investigation, the police said. The police said the sedition charges against her would stand the scrutiny of the law.

In her plea, Sulthana submitted that she has been directed to appear at the police headquarters at Kavaratti, Lakshadweep on June 20 for interrogation.

She submitted that there is a possibility of her arrest, if she reaches Kavaratti.

Sulthana was booked on June 10 on sedition charges following a complaint by a BJP leader that she spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory during a TV debate.

The complaint was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader. Sulthana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep.

According to the FIR lodged by the Kavaratti police, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the filmmaker.

Sulthana has been at the forefront of the protests against several reforms introduced by the Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. The islanders are protesting the reforms that they term anti-people and authoritarian.