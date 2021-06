Which all areas are under lockdown? Info from 14 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Lockdown restrictions will be eased in the state from Thursday based on the Test positivity rate (TPR) in the local bodies.

Local bodies have been categorised into four - triple lockdown will be enforced if the TPR is above 30 per cent, lockdown if the TPR is between 20 to 30 per cent, partial lockdown if the TPR is between 8 and 20 per cent, and areas can function normally if below 8 per cent.

Information on areas under triple lockdown and lockdown in all 14 districts:

1. Thiruvananthapuram

Triple lockdown in Pothencode, Panavoor, Kadinamkulam, Manambur, Athiyannur and Karode panchayats. Lockdown in 38 local bodies. Partial lockdown in 31 local bodies, including Thiruvananthapuram corporation and four municipalities. Nanniyodu, Nagaroor and Kuttichal panchayats will be allowed to function normally.

2. Kollam

No triple lockdown in district. Lockdown in Perayam, Velliyam, Kundara, Kadakkal, Yeroor, Mayyanad, Adichanalloor Munroe Island, Kottamkara, and Nilamel.

3. Alappuzha

No local bodies in the district with TPR above 30 per cent. Lockdown will be enforced in Kuthiathodu (24.32 per cent) and Veeyapuram panchayats (23.32 per cent). Partial lockdown in Alappuzha (13.67%), Chengannur (9.37%), Cherthala (8.6%), Harippad (12.89%), Mavelikkara (10.87%), and Kayamkulam (13.55%) municipalities.

Partial lockdown in Arookutty (14.59%), Aroor (13.27%), Bharanikkavu (9.97%), Mannanchery (13.33%), Budhanoor (963%),Chennithala Thripperumthura (8.86%), Cherthala south (11.06%), Cheruthana (8.44%), Chingoli (8.81%), Edathua (10.84%), Ezhupunna (16.87%), Kadakkarappally (8.35%), Kanjikuzhi (12.62%), Kodamthuruth (11.67%), Krishnapuram (15.60%), Mavelikkara Thamarakulam (9.86%), Mavelikkara Thekkekara (10.18%), Muhamma (10.91%), Mulakuzha (10.99%), Nedumudi (10.18%), Neelamperur (8.82%), Nooranad (8.29%), Palamel (12.06%), Pathiyoor (12.27%), Perumbalam (10.19%), Pulinkunnu (9.25%), Punnappra north (9.45%),Ramankary (11.64%), Thakazhi (8.04%), Thalavadi (9.63%), Thanneermukkom (11.87%), Thrikkunnapuzha (8.51%), Thuravur (14.59%), Thykkattussery (12.50%), and Venmani (10.15%) panchayats.

4. Pathanamthitta

No triple lockdown in the district. Lockdown in Seethathode, Kuttoor, Anicadu, and Naranammoozhy grama panchayats. Adoor municipality, Puramattom, Naranganam, Niranam, Thumpamon, Thannithodu, Kulanada, Ayroor, Mallappally, Koipuram and Pandalam Thekkekara panchayats will be allowed to function normally.

Partial lockdown in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, Pandalam Municipalities, Ezhumattoor, Ezhamkulam, Ranni Pazhavangadi, Peringara, Thottapuzhassery, Ranni Angadi, Mylapra,Kunnamthanam, Kodumon, Pramadam, Kadapra, Kaviyoor, Chenneerkara, Elanthoor, Konni, Omalloor, Kallooppara, Aruvappulam, Kalanjoor, Malayalapuzha, Ranni, Nedumpuram, Vechoochira, Vadasserikkara,Erathu, Kottanad, Ranni Perunad, Aranmula, Enadimangalam, Kottangal, Kadampanad, Kozhencherry, Cherukole, Pallickal, Vallicode, Chittar, Eraviperoor, Mallapuzhassery and Mezhuveli panchayats.

5. Kottayam

No triple lockdown in the district. Lockdown in Thrikkodithanam, Kurichy, Koottickal, Vazhappally and Manimala panchayats.

6. Idukki

No triple lockdown in the district. Complete lockdown in Edavetty panchayat. Partial restrictions in 37 areas, including Thodupuzha and Kattappana municipalities. Sixteen panchayats will be allowed to function normally.

7. Ernakulam

Triple lockdown in Chittattukara panchayat. Lockdown in Njarackal, Nellikuzhi, Choornikkara, Okkal, Kalady, Alangad, Elamkunnapuzha, Vadakkekara, Asamannoor, Kuttampuzha, Kumbalangi, Kunnathunad, Paipra, and Aikaranad panchayats.

8. Thrissur

No triple lockdown in the district. Complete lockdown in Thiruvilwamala, Meloor, Kadapuram, Kattoor,Nadathara, Kadangode, Nenmenikkara, Kaipamangalam, Elavally, Perinjanam, Chazhoor, Erumapetty, Vellangallur, and Kodassery.

9. Palakkad

Triple lockdown in Nagalassery, Nenmara and Vallapuzha local bodies. Complete lockdown in Sreekrishnapuram, Pattanchery, Thirumittacode, Peringottukurissi, Pirayiri, Vellinezhi, Marutharode, Pattambi municipality, Thachanattukara, Ayiloor, Polpully, Mathoor, Paruthoor, Kanumbra, Tharoor, Kumaramputhur, Muthuthala, Pudunagaram, Kizhakkancherry, Elavancherry, Malampuzha, Koppam, Peruvembu, Koduvayur, Vadakkencherry, Alathur, Perumatty, Melarcode, Thrithala, Karimpuzha, Karimba, Kozhinjampara, Vandazhy, Parali, Puthuppariyaram, Thenkara, Chittur-Thathamangalam municipality, Kavassery, Puthur, and Mannarkkad municipality.

Partial lockdown in Erimayur, Cherpulassery municipality, Kottoppadam, Agali, Lakkidi Peroor, Kulukkallur, Mankara, Nallepilly, Pattithara, Mannur, Kottayi, Kuzhalmannam, Puthucode, Muthalamada, Thiruvegappura, Vilayur, Thenkurissi, Alanallur, Akathethara, Kollengode, Shoranur municipality, Keralassery, Pookkottukavu, Ambalapara, Ottapalam municipality, Vaniyamkulam, Mundur, Kadampazhipuram, Vadavannur, Chalavara, Kodumbu, Ananganadi, Pallassana, Eruthempathy, Kannadi, Ongallur, Kuthannur,Vadakarapathy, Thachampara, Kongad, Elappully, Thrikkadeeri, Anakkara, Kanjirapuzha, Karakurissi, Sholayur, Chalissery, Palakkad municipality, Nellaya, and Nelliampathi. Kappur and Puthussery panchayats can function normally.

10. Malappuram

Triple lockdown in Thirunavaya panchayat. Lockdown in 20 panchayats.

11. Kozhikode

Lockdown in Peruvayal and Karassery panchayats. Partial lockdown in Kozhikode corporation, seven municipalities and 38 panchayats. Twenty-nine panchayats will be allowed to function normally.

12. Wayanad

No triple lockdown in the district. Lockdown in Vengappally and Muppainad panchayats. Poothadi panchayat will be allowed to function normally.

13. Kannur

No triple lockdown in the district. Kannur corporation will be allowed to function normally. Partial lockdown in Iritty, Mattannur, Payyanur, Sreekandapuram, Taliparamba and Thalassery.

14. Kasaragod

Triple lockdown in Chemnad, Cheruvathur, Madhur, Muliyar, Paivaliga, and Vorkady. Lockdown in five panchayats, and Kanhangad and Neeleswaram municipality limits.