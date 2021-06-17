Jilted youth kills woman, stabs minor sister in Malappuram

Perinthalmanna, Malappuram: A young woman was stabbed to death and her sister injured in a suspected crime of passion early on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Drishya, 21, daughter of C K Balachandran. The woman’s 13-year-old sister has been admitted to Moulana Hospital with stab injuries. The girl sustained injuries when she intervened to save her sister from the attack.

It has been indicated that the police have detained a Muttungal resident, Vineesh Vinod, also aged 21, in connection with the incident. Police said Drishya was fatally attacked after she had spurned the man’s advances.

Local residents raised suspicion that the attack was a planned one. They said the youth had set fire to Balachandran’s shop at Perinthalamanna to divert the attention before targeting the young woman. The shop had caught fire on Wednesday night.

According to information received, Vineesh had tried to flee after allegedly committing the crime in an autorickshaw, but the driver took him to the police station.