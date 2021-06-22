Another dowry death? Young woman goes up in flames, Vizhinjam police nab husband

Our Correspondent
Published: June 22, 2021 11:34 AM IST Updated: June 22, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Just a day after the shocking suicide of a young woman over dowry harassment, a similar tragedy has been reported from Venganoor area of Vizhinjam in the southern tip of Kerala.

The latest victim is Archana, 24. She died on Tuesday after she was found ablaze at her rented house at Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Her husband Suresh was detained when he tried to flee on seeing the police. He is now in the custody of the Vizhinjam police.

The couple was married a year ago, police said.

Archana’s relatives alleged foul play in her death. Archana's mother Molly claimed Suresh's family had been pressing them for money and a share in property.

Both the families had been locked in a dispute over the demand.

Archana’s father, Ashokan, said she had been staying with him, but Suresh took her home on Monday. Suresh had a bottle of diesel with him, which he claimed was to kill ants. Archana died later in the night.

Police said they were interrogating Suresh for more information. 

On Monday, another 24-year-old woman, Vismaya, was found hanging in the loo of her husband's house in Sasthamkotta in the neighbouring Kollam district. She was allegedly tortured by her husband and mother-in-law over inadequate dowry.

Both Archana and Vismaya were married off just a year ago.

