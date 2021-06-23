Vismaya's death: Autopsy report awaited, husband remanded in custody

Kollam: The postmortem report of Vismaya Nair who was found dead at her husband Kiran Kumar's house in Sooranad on Monday will be crucial in ascertaining whether it was a suicide or murder. Meanwhile Kiran, who was remanded in custody by the Sasthamkotta court, has been shifted to the Kottarakkara sub-jail.

Inspector General (South Zone), Harshita Attaluri who is in charge of supervising the investigation into Vismaya's death, is set to visit Vismaya's house at Nilamel. The IG would assess the probe procedures of the Sooranad Police which has registered the case.

Senior police officers took the statements of Vismaya's parents.

Vismaya's brother Vijith told Manorama News that the family was fully satisfied with the probe and were hopeful that they would get justice. Vijith also said that WhatsApp chats and images of the bruises were handed over to the police.

Health Minister Veena George visited Vismaya's house on Tuesday. Her predecessor K Shailaja, MLA, also paid a visit on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the incident that has shocked the entire state.

"Dowry-related issues have become a talking point in society after a while. It was a very serious problem," the CM noted.