Senior Kerala journalist Anil Radhakrishnan no more

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 23, 2021 10:52 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior journalist and chief of The Hindu newspaper's Thiruvananthapuram bureau S Anil Radhakrishnan passed away here on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was 54.

Anil was found dead at his home at Kuravankonam near Kowadiar in Thiruvananthapuram by his wife in the afternoon.

During his time with The Hindu, starting from 1996, he had written several developmental articles on sectors including tourism and railway.

He was also the secretary of the Kowadiar Residents' Association.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, Ministers V Sivankutty, K Rajan, P Rajeev and opposition leader V D Satheesan condoled his demise.

Anil is survived by wife Sindhu S S (teacher at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cottonhill, Thiruvananthapuram) and son Narayan S A (Reliance Petroleum, Gujarat).

He will be cremated at the Santhikavadam crematorium in Thycaud at 10am on Friday.

