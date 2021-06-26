COVID-19: 12,118 cases in Kerala on Saturday, death toll nears 13K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,118 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases reported in the state to 28,77,989.

As many as 11,124 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 27,63,616.

The active cases touched 1,01,102, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,13,629 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.66 per cent. The average test positivity rate of the past 7 days is at 10.37 per cent. So far, 2,26,20,276 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 118 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 12,817.

Of the positive cases, 66 were health workers, while 59 had come from outside the state and 11,394 infected through contact. The source of infection of 599 among them is unknown.

A total of 3,96,863 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,70,565 are under home or institutional quarantine and 26,298 are in hospitals.

1943 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 1522 (contact cases - 1426)

Ernakulam 1414 (1372)

Malappuram 1339 (1291)

Thrissur 1311 (1304)

Kollam 1132 (1121)

Kozhikode 1054 (1035)

Palakkad 921 (543)

Alappuzha 770 (761)

Kasaragod 577 (568)

Kottayam 550 (519)

Kannur 535 (487)

Idukki 418 (411)

Pathanamthitta 345 (332)

Wayanad 230 (224)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1451

Kollam 1108

Pathanamthitta 481

Alappuzha 672

Kottayam 752

Idukki 461

Ernakulam 1174

Thrissur 1194

Palakkad 1031

Malappuram 1006

Kozhikode 821

Wayanad 177

Kannur 460

Kasaragod 336