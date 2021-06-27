Vadakara: The two CPM leaders charged for raping a woman in Kozhikode's Vadakara are likely to be arrested soon , Manorama News reported.

Meanwhile, the Janadhipatya Mahila Association clarified that it will extend its full support to the survivor.

CPM knew about the matter even before the case was filed, it added.

Congress and BJP have accused the police of defending the accused and delaying the arrest.

The police filed a case against the accused --CPM Mulliyeri branch secretary Pullulla Parambath Baburaj and Pathiyarakkara area secretary of the party’s youth wing DYFI, T P Lijeesh--on Saturday. The charges include rape, trespassing of property, and criminal intimidation.

Following the development, the CPM expelled both leaders from the party.

The victim is a married woman with two children. According to her complaint, Baburaj raped her three months ago by threatening to break into her house and kill her. Subsequently, he exploited the woman sexually several times again by blackmailing her that he would reveal the incident to her husband and local people.

Later, Lijeesh too raped her with the threat of making her relationship with Baburaj public. The harassed woman soon approached the police inspector, Vadakara with a plea to file a case against the CPM leaders and to provide protection to her.

The CPM led left government was in the eye of the storm recently for the insensitive remarks made by former Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine.

Josephine, a central committee member of CPM, resigned on Friday, as women activists of the opposition Congress and BJP took out protest marches against her.