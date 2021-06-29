Kerala records 13,550 new COVID-19 cases; TPR stays above 10%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13,550 new COVID-19 cases after testing 1,23,125 samples on Tuesday, taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 11 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during is sunset briefing.

With 104 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, the toll rose to 13,093. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

On Monday, 10,283 recovered from the infection. With this, there are 99,174 active cases in the state now.

Of the new cases, 12,660 had contracted the virus through contact while 47 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 753 is yet to be traced.

Among Tuesday's cases, there are 90 health workers.

The state has reported 29,10,507 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 27,97,779 recovered.

Curbs on the basis of TPR slabs

The CM announced a new mode of categorization of local bodies in the state on the basis of the Test Positivity Rate. New curbs and relaxations will be introduced in the state on the basis of this categorization.

A division: Local bodies where the TPR remains below 6% for seven consecutive days

B division: TPR between 6-12% for 7 days

C division: TPR between 12-18%

D division: TPR above 18%

As of Tuesday, there are 165 local bodies under A division, 473 local bodies under B, 316 local bodies under C, and 80 local bodies under D.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 1,708

Kollam - 1,513

Thrissur - 1,483

Ernakulam - 1,372

Palakkad - 1,330

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,255

Kozhikode - 1,197

Alappuzha - 772

Kannur - 746

Kottayam - 579

Kasaragod - 570

Pathanamthitta - 473

Idukki - 284

Wayanad – 268

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,341

Kollam - 732

Pathanamthitta - 481

Alappuzha - 705

Kottayam - 447

Idukki - 310

Ernakulam - 1062

Thrissur - 1162

Palakkad - 1005

Malappuram - 923

Kozhikode - 913

Wayanad - 193

Kannur - 594

Kasaragod - 415

Key points from CM's press meet:

• The Test Positivity Rate is hovering around 10 per cent in the state.

• We were able to bring down the TPR from 29.75% to 10%. However the progress is slow.

• The lockdown cannot be extended forever. Hence we are bringing new relaxations.

• The in TPR is concerning. We hope that it will soon come down.

• Last week's data has shown that active cases are not falling as expected

• During the first COVID-19wave, the transmission was mitigated by our efforts. According to ICMR, only 11% (of the population) have contracted the virus during the first wave in Kerala. The national average was 21 per cent.

• The new delta variant is the reason for the second wave. This wave is more devastating than the previous one. We have been able to curb its impact due to the timely implementation of lockdown and the capability of our healthcare infrastructure.

• The devastating effects of Covid was witnessed throughout India during the second wave. we have avoided a similar situation in Kerala.

• It will take longer for Covid wave to be curbed in Kerala. However, our efforts have helped take away its sting.

• The relaxations existing now will continue as usual.

• The state government has decided to allow bodies of Covid victims to be taken home for religious functions for a brief period. A 1 hour timeframe has been fixed for this.

• The govt has directed financial institutions to avoid any debt collection or foreclosure for loans taken by those who died due to Covid for now.

• Employees of homestays, houseboats, motor boats, tour operations as well as tour guides, tourist and taxi drivers will be included in vaccine priority groups under the 18-45 age category.

• In areas that come under A and B divisions based on TPR, the lockdown relaxations will continue. but it does not mean Covid is not a threat here. we must take precautions, the CM said.

• Buses cannot carry more than the assigned number of passengers. More buses will be put into operation to facilitate journeys across main routes.

• In areas under the B division, autorickshaws will be allowed to operate.

Testing and quarantine

Till Monday, 1,23,225 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,88,083 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,62,902 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,181 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,979 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are 313 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 8%. In 545 regions, TPR is between 8% and 16%, 152 regions under 16-24% TPR category, 24 regions where TPR is above 24%.