Charred body of bus owner found on Anchal bypass road in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2021 10:41 AM IST Updated: July 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST

A charred body of a man was found near Anchal bypass road on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ullas, a private bus owner. The 45-year-old belongs to Thushara Bhavan at Ambalamukku in Agasthyakodu. He was unmarried. 

The body was spotted by a passerby near the St George School on Anchal-Punalur road. 

There was a knot on the neck and the body was in partially burnt state. Police have deployed a dog squad at the crime scene and the inquest proceedings are on. 

Ullas also owned a cashew farm at Agasthyacodu along with a few others. Loud arguments were heard at the farm by 6.30 pm on Wednesday, locals said.

The police have taken a guest worker associated with the farm for questioning. 

"The police has a few doubts. We can confirm the cause of death only after further investigation and post-mortem report," Kollam SP KV Ravi informed reporters.

Several private bus groups incurred heavy losses during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Relatives informed that Ullas was in financial distress after the lockdown. 

