Zika Virus detected for first time in Kerala. 13 samples from Thiruvananthapuram test positive

For the first time ever, the presence of the mosquito-borne Zika virus has been confirmed in Kerala. As many as 13 samples sent to the Virology Institute in Pune from within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits have tested positive for Zika.

Health officials said that Zika was not a fatal virus and that it could be controlled by adequate rest. In fact, there is no antiviral treatment or vaccine against the Zika virus at the moment. The best preventive method is to avoid mosquito bites during the daytime.

The virus, however, is dangerous for pregnant women as they can pass on the virus to their infants causing deformities. Nonetheless, even this is still a conjecture. Studies have not been done to prove this.

Usually, Zika is associated with neurological complications. But a top Health official said none of the cases detected in India had neurological complications.

The Zika Virus is related to Dengue, Yellow Fever, West Nile Virus, and Japanese Encephalitis. It can also be mistaken for Dengue and Chikungunya.

The Health Department source said that in most cases, the Zika infection is asymptomatic. Those with symptoms usually get ill 3-12 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms include mild fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and general malaise.

The illness is characterized by pink eye (inflammation of the conjunctiva), a skin rash with red spots on the face, neck, trunk, and upper arms which can spread to the palms or soles, and sensitivity to light. Some may also have a lack of appetite, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, constipation, and dizziness. Most people fully recover from the illness within seven days.

Here is what medical literature says about Zika: "Zika Virus infection is caused by the Zika Virus (ZIKV) belonging to the Flaviviridae family. The virus is primarily transmitted by infected daytime biting female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes which are typically active from dawn to dusk."

The viral infection, seen mostly in Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean, was first detected in India in 2017 when four people in North India were found infected. This was followed by minor outbreaks in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2018. There was also a minor outbreak in Tamil Nadu.