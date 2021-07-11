Kerala to celebrate Eid al-Adha on July 21

Published: July 11, 2021 02:17 PM IST

Kozhikode: Kerala will celebrate Eid al-Adha on July 21, religious leaders across the state informed on Sunday.

The festival will be celebrated on July 20 in the rest of India. Kerala follows Saudi Arabia while fixing the date for Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is observed by the Muslim community on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah (the twelfth and the last month of the Islamic calendar). The date of the festival is determined on the sighting of the crescent moon. 

Top Muslim clerics in Kerala including Abdul Hayy Shihabudheen Thangal, Kozhikode Qazi Sayyid Muhammad Koya Jamalulaili Thangal, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi and Dakshina Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema general Secretary Muhammed Kunju Moulavi made the announcement.

Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and President of Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulema Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal also confirmed the date.

