Kerala will celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on June 29 (Thursday).

The crescent moon that signals the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah was not spotted in Kerala on Sunday.

Therefore, June 20 will be regarded as the first day of Dhul Hijjah and Eid will be celebrated on June 29, said Kozhikode chief acting-Khazi Safeer Saqafi.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will celebrate the holy festival on June 28.

(to be updated)