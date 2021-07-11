Thrissur: Olympian Mayookha Johny, who received a death threat last night for disclosing the news of a friend who was raped, has said that she will not back off.

Mayookha had, last month, revealed the incident at a news conference in Thrissur. Then, she was accompanied by the woman whom the athlete had identified as the rape survivor.

Mayookha had said that a man called Chungath Johnson had committed the crime and has been threatening her friend.

It was on Saturday night that Mayookha received a letter that threatened her and family.

Addressing the media at her house on Sunday, the former champion athlete said that she fears for the safety of her family. Mayookha added that the ADGP has promised to provide witness protection.

"Yes I am scared because if those people can threaten me and my family despite the incident being in limelight, they can harm us," Mayookha told reporters.

The triple jump national record holder said that the unnamed letter that was full of foul language has threatened to chop off her hands and legs. "The letter says that Johnson chettan has done that and he will do it again. He will do this to you and your mother, it was written," said Mayookha.

She said that the accused Johnson had confronted her in 2018 . Mayookha said that she was forced to address the media last month because there was no progress in the investigation.

She has handed over the letter to the police and the district collector and filed a complaint with the DGP.