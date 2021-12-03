Olympian Mayookha leaves a hard-hitting Facebook post after Aloor rape accused gets bail from SC

Thrissur: Olympian Mayookha Johny made a hard-hitting post on Facebook against the state government machinery after the prime accused in the rape of her friend was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The national record holder in Triple Jump, who has been fighting the case against a person named Chungath Johnson, accused in the Aloor Rape Case, left a lengthy note after attending a hearing in the apex court.

"Congratulations dear Kerala Police and standing counsel for Kerala State in the supreme court for helping the accused person in crime no 143/2021 of Aloor Police Station to avail bail," wrote Mayookha in her post.

Mayookha has claimed that the counsel representing the state "who is meant to declare facts before the court stood frozen at a time when Kerala police's approach to women complainants is being debated".

"I request the government to provide rope and poison free-of-cost to victims of rape and abuse. Those who get eloquent about the protection of women, want to see the victims dead. To them, those living with the wounds of insult, isolation and brutal assaults are no news," she wrote.

"Money and political power will empower flesh markets (sic) in Kerala. The police that takes a commission from it must make lodging provisions for the rapists.

"Today, I was present for the hearing of a special leave petition (SLP) filed at the Supreme Court seeking bail for the accused in the Aloor rape case. The accused had moved an SLP after the honourable High Court of Kerala denied his bail plea.

"The pathetic performance of the counsel who appeared for the government, his silence and nervousness to help the accused had to be seen.

"His arguments and answers that seemed like unsure of the honurable court's questions helped in the accused getting a bail. What's more, his approach was such that everyone felt he was incapable of even reading the police statement (which was shallow).

"When the state government's counsel was performing, the smirk on the face of the former high court judge who had appeared for the accused spoke volumes. We had fed that man, who once called the victim of an infamous rape case a 'child prostitute."

Mayookha ended her post by saying that the government machinery that the victim and her family had trusted "withstanding repeated harassment and death threats" has failed them. "May God help the Aloor victim," Mayookha said.