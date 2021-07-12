Pinarayi Vijayan to meet PM Modi on Tuesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 12, 2021 09:24 PM IST Updated: July 12, 2021 09:32 PM IST

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday. 

The CM will also meet Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at 12.30pm and PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister at 3pm.

The Chief Minsiter left for New Delhi on Monday evening. This is the first time Pinarayi Vijayan is meeting the Prime Minister, in his second term as Kerala's Chief Minister.

Development projects including K-rail and financial aid for Covid vaccine distribution are likely to be the key topics of discussion in tomorrow's meet.

