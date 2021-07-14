Kerala Governor ends day-long fast against the practice of dowry

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ended his day-long fast against dowry at the Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He offered lime juice to elderly Gandhians who fasted along with him, informed the Raj Bhavan PRO.

Earlier, the Governor had garlanded the statue of the Mahatma soon after arriving at the Gandhi Bhavan to end his fast. The Governor had on Tuesday surprised the State by announcing his decision to join the fast organised by Gandhian organisations by calling for a social intervention to put an end to the practice of seeking dowry.

In a video message on Tuesday, the Governor had said: "Our beloved state of Kerala was recently in news for the tragic death due to dowry. It is sad that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state, which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy."

The Governor reminded the public that giving and taking dowry is punishable by law.