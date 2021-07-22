COVID-19: 12,818 cases in Kerala on Thursday, TPR crosses 12%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,818 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 32,18,015.

As many as 13,454 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,72,895.

In the last 24 hours, 1,03,543 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 12.38 per cent. So far, 2,58,22,215 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

The active cases touched 1,28,881, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 22 days.

The Health Department has been directed to conduct a mass testing campaign on Friday (July 23) with three lakh tests with special focus on those districts where the test positivity rate was above 10 per cent.

"Further, the number of daily tests shall also be enhanced immediately to the peak testing capacity for the effective containment of the pandemic," it said.

With 122 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,739.

Of the positive cases, 85 were health workers, while 76had come from outside the state and 12,034 infected through contact. The source of infection of 623 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur 1605

Kozhikode 1586

Ernakulam 1554

Malappuram 1249

Palakkad 1095

Thiruvananthapuram 987

Kollam 970

Kottayam 763

Alappuzha 718

Kasaragod 706

Kannur 552

Pathanamthitta 433

Idukki 318

Wayanad 282

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 704

Kollam 847

Pathanamthitta 329

Alappuzha 1287

Kottayam 937

Idukki 228

Ernakulam 1052

Thrissur 1888

Palakkad 1013

Malappuram 1860

Kozhikode 1427

Wayanad 416

Kannur 785

Kasaragod 681

A total of 4,09,323 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,83,826 are under home or institutional quarantine and 25,497 are in hospitals. 2,537 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent.