Search still on for fake lawyer Sessi Xavier

Alappuzha: A search is under way to trace a 27-year-old woman, who allegedly practised law in Alappuzha without the right educational qualification.

After the fraud came to light, Kuttanad native Sessi Xavier went into hiding and her phone has been switched off. The mobile phone details are being collected to locate the woman.

The police suspect that Sessi had fled Alappuzha in March. But she had contested and won a Bar Association poll held after and she was in Alappuzha till one week ago, according to advocates.

A case has been filed against Sessi who allegedly practiced law by giving fake details.

The documents submitted by Sessi to get the membership were found to be missing from the Bar Association, as per the complaint given by its office-bearers. It is suspected that the woman had moved or destroyed these documents after she was elected as the Librarian in the Bar Association poll.

An inquiry held by the Bar Association found that Sessi had given the roll number of an advocate in Thiruvananthapuram while seeking membership. The probe was held after an anonymous letter was received on June 15. Sessi was asked to give an explanation within 24 hours but she did not do so. She was subsequently expelled from the Association. And the Association then lodged a complaint with the police.

The complaint was filed by Bar Association secretary Abilash Soman.

Without clearing the LLB exam and enrolling at the Bar Council, the woman had been practising law for two-and-a-half years in Alappuzha and deceived the court and fellow advocates, as per the complaint.

The complaint also sought that a case should be filed against her on charges of fraud and impersonation.

The woman had initially said that she had studied law in Thiruvananthapuram. She later said that she had completed her studies in Bengaluru.