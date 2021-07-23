Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hinted that all central and state government employees will be assigned work, either at their respective workplaces or in connection with COVID-19 containment activities.

At his evening review of the COVID-19 situation in the State, Vijayan said that all government offices, public offices, departments, companies, commissions and corporations that fall under A & B categories (TPR under 10%), should maintain 50% attendance while those in category C regions (TPR 10-15%) must ensure at least 25% attendance.

Following this, Vijayan added that the remaining 50% staff in A, B category regions and 75% in category C must be put on COVID prevention activities. He said that the district collectors have been instructed to ensure this.

As for the places with TPR above 15% that are categorised as D, "the majority of the employees will be made part of COVID containment measures". Only essential services will be allowed to operate in places under category D. Further, places with high TPR will be divided into clusters and classified as micro-containment zones.