Heavy rainfall likely in several parts of Kerala, yellow alert in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Six districts of Kerala are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Monday.

According to the Met department forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. A yellow alert had been issued for all these districts for Monday.

The Met department has also predicted strong winds in the Gulf of Mannar region, the Bay of Bengal, the South Andaman Sea and parts of the Arabian Sea on various days till July 29. Fisherfolks have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (INCOIS) has issued a high wave alert for coastal areas from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till Monday night. High swell waves in the range of 2.5 to 2.8 metres are likely along the Kerala coast.

Fishermen and residents along the coast have been asked to be vigilant and avoid trips to the beach, INCOIS has said in a release.

On Sunday, several parts of the state had witnessed heavy rainfall.

