Raped, strangulated and stamped upon; brutal crime of passion in Cherthala

Alappuzha: The brother-in-law of a young nurse in Cherthala who raped and strangulated her had also stamped on the dead body, the Pattanakkad police have revealed.

The accused Ratheesh (Unni, 40) who had gone into hiding after the incident, has been arrested and remanded in connection with the death of his wife's younger sister Harikrishna at Kadakkarappally near Cherthala.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the murder angle, however, Ratheesh has reportedly confessed to the crimes.

According to the police, Ratheesh was after Harikrishna for the last two years and had been suspicious of her having a relationship with a friend.

Harikrishna was working as a nurse in a temporary capacity at the Medical College in Alappuzha. On Friday night after she returned from duty, Ratheesh gave her a lift on his scooter from the Thanki Junction.

The duo reportedly argued over the friend and Ratheesh tried to strangulate Harikrishna and slammed her head against the window.

After Harikrishna fell unconscious on impact, Ratheesh raped and strangulated her to death.

Once the death was confirmed, Ratheesh tried to get rid of the body by dragging it outside. He also stamped on Harikrishna's dead body that broke her bones.