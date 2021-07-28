Three killed in motorcycle collision at Changanassery Bypass Road

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2021 10:39 PM IST

Kottayam: Three youths were killed as the motorcycles they were riding on collided with each other at the Changanassery Bypass Road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Changanacherry Puzhavathu natives Murukan Achari and, Sethunath Nadesan and Puthuppally native Sarath P Suresh.

Sarath's bike crashed into the other vehicle coming from the opposite direction at around 6:45pm. Two of them died on the spot. The third youth was taken to a nearby hospital immediately but his life could not be saved.

The locals alleged that the crash occurred amid a bike racing bid by the youths. They claimed that the area had been witnessing impromptu motorcyle races for the past three days.

