22,064 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.63L tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 22,064 new COVID cases and 16,649 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,54,820.

So far, 31,77,453 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 20,891 contracted the virus through contact while 161 came from outside the state and 102 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,63,098 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,68,96,792 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 13.53.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3679, 2752 and 2619 respectively.

A total of 128 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 16,585.

There are currently 4,54,080 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,26,600 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,480 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 3,679

Thrissur - 2,752

Kozhikode - 2,619

Ernakulam - 2,359

Palakkad - 2,034

Kollam - 1,517

Kannur - 1,275

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,222

Kottayam - 1,000

Alappuzha - 991

Kasaragod - 929

Wayanad - 693

Pathanamthitta - 568

Idukki - 426

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,013

Kollam - 889

Pathanamthitta - 406

Alappuzha - 768

Kottayam - 1,148

Idukki - 331

Ernakulam - 2,026

Thrissur - 2,713

Palakkad - 960

Malappuram - 2,779

Kozhikode - 1,653

Wayanad - 463

Kannur - 755

Kasaragod - 745