22,064 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.63L tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 22,064 new COVID cases and 16,649 recoveries on Thursday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,54,820.
So far, 31,77,453 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 20,891 contracted the virus through contact while 161 came from outside the state and 102 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,63,098 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
So far, 2,68,96,792 samples have been sent for testing.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 13.53.
Malappuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3679, 2752 and 2619 respectively.
A total of 128 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 16,585.
There are currently 4,54,080 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 4,26,600 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,480 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Malappuram - 3,679
Thrissur - 2,752
Kozhikode - 2,619
Ernakulam - 2,359
Palakkad - 2,034
Kollam - 1,517
Kannur - 1,275
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,222
Kottayam - 1,000
Alappuzha - 991
Kasaragod - 929
Wayanad - 693
Pathanamthitta - 568
Idukki - 426
Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,013
Kollam - 889
Pathanamthitta - 406
Alappuzha - 768
Kottayam - 1,148
Idukki - 331
Ernakulam - 2,026
Thrissur - 2,713
Palakkad - 960
Malappuram - 2,779
Kozhikode - 1,653
Wayanad - 463
Kannur - 755
Kasaragod - 745