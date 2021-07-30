20,772 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.52L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 20,772 new COVID cases and 14,651 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,60,824.

So far, 31,92,104 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 19,622 contracted the virus through contact while 137 came from outside the state and 81 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,52,639 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,70,49,431 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 13.61.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 3670, 2470 and 2306 respectively.

A total of 116 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 16,701.

There are currently 4,56,951 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,29,118 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,833 are in hospitals.

Here's the break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 3,670 (contact cases - 3,526)

Kozhikode - 2,470 (2,441)

Ernakulam - 2,306 (2,257)

Thrissur - 2,287 (2,268)

Palakkad - 2,070 (1,459)

Kollam - 1,415 (1,408)

Alappuzha - 1,214 (1,200)

Kannur - 1,123 (1,041)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,082 (985)

Kottayam - 1,030 (982)

Kasaragod - 681 (670)

Wayanad - 564 (549)

Pathanamthitta - 504 (497)

Idukki - 356 (339)

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,169



Kollam - 1,382

Pathanamthitta - 271

Alappuzha - 983

Kottayam - 740

Idukki - 222

Ernakulam - 1,599

Thrissur - 2,659

Palakkad - 908

Malappuram - 1,838

Kozhikode - 1,029

Wayanad - 239

Kannur - 959

Kasaragod - 653