Father, daughter duo die by suicide in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Underlining Kerala's status as the top state in terms of suicide nationwide, more cases in this regard continue to be reported regularly.

In the northern part of the state a father and daughter were found hanging in their house on Sunday afternoon.

The father-daughter duo who killed themselves are Peethambaran (61) and Sharika (31). The bodies were found in the house on Pullukunnu Road at Vaidyarangadi on Sunday afternoon.

Peethambaran had retired as the Deputy General Manager (Communication) from the Calicut International Airport.

Peethambaran's wife Prabhavathy found Sharika's body first. The young woman was found hanging from the fan. As Prabhavathy rushed to alert her husband, his room was found locked. As she screamed, neighbours rushed in and broke open the door, only to find Peethambaran hanging from the fan in the bedroom.

Sharika reportedly was undergoing treatment for mental illness for years, police said.

Her suicide note has been found by the police.

The Peethambaram-Prabhavathy couple has a son, Prajith, who is married and based in Bengaluru.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)