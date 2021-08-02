Kerala's TPR drops to 10.93% as 13,984 test positive for COVID-19 after 1.27L tests

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate dropped to 10.93 percent on Monday, the lowest since July 14, after 13,984 testing positive for the infection from 1,27,903 samples.

The number of active cases in the state is at 1,65,322 now as 15,923 more recovered from the disease.

There are 323 local bodies in the state now where TPR is above 15%, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 118 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 16,955. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 13,221 had contracted the virus through contact while 80 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 604 is yet to be traced.

There are 79 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 34,25,473 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 32,42,684 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 2,350

Malappuram - 1,925

Kozhikode - 1,772

Palakkad - 1,506

Ernakulam - 1,219

Kollam - 949

Kannur - 802

Kasaragod - 703

Kottayam - 673

Thiruvananthapuram - 666

Alappuzha - 659

Pathanamthitta - 301

Wayanad - 263

Idukki - 196

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 931

Kollam - 1,317

Pathanamthitta - 445

Alappuzha - 1,006

Kottayam - 884

Idukki - 354

Ernakulam - 1,521

Thrissur - 2,313

Palakkad - 1,309

Malappuram - 2,653

Kozhikode - 1,592

Wayanad - 237

Kannur - 682

Kasaragod - 679

Testing and quarantine

Till Monday, 2,75,15,603 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,62,529 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,33,879 are under home or institutional quarantine while 28,650 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,550 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are 62 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 5%. In 294 regions, TPR is between 5% and 10%, 355 regions under 10-15% TPR category, 323 regions where TPR is above 15%.