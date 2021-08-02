Anguished by Manasa murder, youth dies by suicide in Malappuram

Malappuram: Anguished by the brutal gunning down of a 24-year-old dental student P V Manasa in Kothamangalam, a youth died of suicide in Kerala's Malappuram district.



Changaramkulam native Vineesh, 33, killed himself on Monday allegedly pained by the death of the dental student. A suicide note to the effect was recovered by the police.

'No one is responsible for my death. Manasa's death has deeply affected me. The news drove me to take this extreme step," he said in the note.

P V Manasa, who was a house surgeon at the Indira Gandhi Dental College in the Nellikuzhi area of Kothamangalam on the eastern fringes of Kerala's Ernakulam district, was shot at a close range by a youth, Rakhil P Raghothaman, before he killed himself on Friday evening.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)