Palakkad: Another harrowing incident of dowry-related death has emerged from the Palakkad district in Kerala.

The Mannarkkad police on Saturday arrested the husband and father-in-law of a pregnant woman who committed suicide allegedly due to harassment over dowry.

Tasniya, 22, the mother of a two-year girl who was also two months pregnant was found hanging at her house on August 1.

The police said that a case of unnatural death had been registered immediately but only later had the family of the victim come forward with the harassment complaint.

It was based on this complaint that a team headed by DySP Krishnadas arrested the woman's husband Mustafa, 31, and his father Hamsa, 67.

The duo is charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304b that pertains to dowry death.

According to the police, Tasniya was harrassed frequently at Mustafa's residence over dowry. She had also mentioned the same to her brother in the past.

"The woman did not even have a phone we are told," DySP Krishnadas told Onmanorama. Mustafa's family is well off while Tasniya came from a poor background.

As Mustafa tested positive for COVID-19, the duo will not be taken into custody but shifted to a first-line treatment centre under police surveillance, officials said.