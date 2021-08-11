Now, you may register for vaccination through panchayats, municipalities

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala aims to speed up the vaccination drive against COVID-19, the State government has now allowed registration for vaccination through local self-government bodies including village panchayats, municipalities and corporations. The government has issued an order facilitating registration through such civic bodies.

People registering for vaccination in their respective local bodies would get priority for the two doses of the vaccine jab.

While the existing registration on the CoWIN portal and spot registrations at private facilities will continue, preference in vaccination would be given to those who are residing within the jurisdiction of the same local body.

The order issued by the government though does not have clarity about the process of registration in local bodies. However, officials said that the details are being worked out.

As of now 50 percent people book for jabs via the dedicated national Covid portal, CoWIN, another 50 percent opt for spot registration.

Those above 60 years and bed-ridden patients above 18 years will receive the second dose through spot registration. Those above 18 years with the ailments notified by the government too would get the first dose via spot registration. Others should register on the CoWIN portal or with their respective local body.

Deadlines set

Those above the age of 60 and bed-ridden patients above 18 years would be administered vaccine by August 15. Though Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that final-year graduation students, post-graduate students as well as teachers of lower-primary and upper-primary schools would be given vaccine by August 30, there is no mention about the same in the government order.

Meanwhile, the process to procure 20 lakh vaccine doses for the private hospitals has been completed.

The chief minister has directed the authorities to finalise in advance the hospitals which are to be allotted vaccine. Besides, the local bodies have been told to arrange facilities for the vaccination.