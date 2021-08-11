Govt school principal in Wayanad held for sexually abusing schoolboy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2021 08:52 PM IST Updated: August 11, 2021 09:01 PM IST
The victim revealed the incident during a counselling session held at the school. Photo: Shutterstock

Wayanad: The principal of a government school at Vythiri in the Wayanad district has been arrested in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. The accused, Hydrose, 54, has been remanded.

According to the police, the accused had sexually abused a 15-year-old boy by touching his private parts.

The boy revealed the incident during a counselling session held at the school recently.

The police were notified by the Childline leading to the arrest. It is yet to be known if the accused had done similar crimes in the past as well.

