Co-op bank in Malappuram jolts woman with unauthorised deposit of whopping sum

A R Nagar (Malappuram): Even as cooperative banks in Kerala are under the scanner for shady transactions and misappropriation of funds a resident of Thottassery in Malappuram district is baffled by an unauthorised deposit of a large sum in her account. Of late she has been doing the rounds of government departments looking into illegal transactions related to her account.

Devi came to know that Rs 80 lakh had been deposited in her account only after she received a notice from the Income Tax (IT) department. She has now filed a complaint with the Tirurangadi police, though a probe is yet to commence.

The account was opened by her at the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank in 2009 after the State government sanctioned Rs 25,000 for the construction of a kitchen at the anganwadi where she was working as a teacher.

This amount was realised in 2010 and the work was also completed. She retired from service in 2013 and since then the account was not in operation.

Incidentally, legislator KT Jaleel had claimed the other day it is at this very same bank Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty has benami deposits of ill-gotten money amount to several hundred crore rupees.

Jaleel also alleged that the Department of Cooperation has unearthed details about black money upto Rs 300 crore in the bank after a preliminary enquiry.

Kunhalikutty, a legislator, is Jaleel's bête noire. The bank is administered by a governing body comprising elected Muslim League representatives.

Trouble starts

But trouble awaited Devi in the form of notices from the IT Department. In February this year she first received a letter from the Department asking her to furnish all details regarding the account. Since the details were not given by then, she received another letter in March.

After receiving the third letter Devi's son went to the Kozhikode office of the IT Department and submitted an affidavit stating that the account was not being used by her anymore.

But she got the shock of her life last month she was alerted by the IT officials that a transaction worth Rs 80 lakh had taken place through the account. Though they asked her not to enquire about the matter at the bank and file a police complaint, she didn't comply with their suggestion.

Department of Cooperation next

Earlier this month Devi received a letter from the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperatives seeking details of the account. On enquiring about the matter at the bank she was directed to get in touch with the administrative officer. She was also directed to approach the police.

Subsequently, the complaint was filed with Tirurangadi police.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar said a case has not been registered yet and the details of the complaint would be conveyed to the IT Department.

Meanwhile bank's administrative officer V K Hari Kumar said the files are being examined to find out what exactly had happened.