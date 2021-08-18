Angry locals assault man who strangled wife to live with lover

Kottiyam, Kollam: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for strangling his wife in Kollam district.

Nizam was arrested for murdering his 25-year-old wife Nishana (Sumayya), a native of Mailapur in Kollam district. He committed the crime to allegedly live with his girlfriend.

The incident happened last Saturday morning. Nizam had told his relatives that he had seen Sumayya lying unconscious in the kitchen. She was first taken to a nearby clinic and then admitted to the cooperative hospital at Palathara as her condition deteriorated. Sumayya died while under treatment.

During the questioning by the police team, it became clear that this was a case of murder. From the hospital itself, the police got statements that she was in a critical state and that there were marks on Sumayya's neck.

One the day of the incident, the couple had a quarrel and Nizam strangled Sumayya with a shawl, according to the police.

Nizam was taken for evidence gathering to the house at Mailapur on Tuesday.

Local people had crowded around the house during this time. While he was being taken back, he was beaten up by the outraged people. More police personnel arrived to save Nisam from further assault.

Local people also vandalised the shop, owned by the father of the woman who is suspected to be in a relationship with Nizam.