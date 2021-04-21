History-sheeter missing since 2018 was killed by mother, brother; kin tips off cops

Anchal, Kollam: A murder that was under wraps has come to light more than two years after the crime. The victim, a petty thief, was done away at his own home by his own blood — mother and brother. It was by a quirk of fate that the mystery around the sudden disappearance of the 35-year-old who was an accused in a few cases was resolved the other day.

The murdered youth was Shaji Peter, aka 'Karadi' Shaji, of Bharathipuram near Anchal in Kollam. Shaji's mother Ponnamma, 68; and his brother Sajin Peter, 30; are in the custody of the Eroor police. Sajin's wife is under police surveillance.

The duo had allegedly killed him and buried his body near the house.

The mortal remains was exhumed on Wednesday. Police security has been provided for the house.

How the mystery was unravelled

The mystery was unravelled after Pradeeep Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta, held a probe based on the tip-off given by a relative of Shaji. This relative, who too is an accused in several cases, had been hiding in their house.

During a spat between Ponnamma and Sajin's wife one day, they blamed each other for Shaji's murder. The relative overheard this, thus leading to the disclosure.

The relative met a police officer in Pathanamthitta the other day and informed him of the crime. In the subsequent probe, the culprits were caught.

Shaji, who frequently created trouble at his native place, was also troublesome at home, according to his mother and brother.

The murder

The murder was committed on the afternoon of August 25, 2018, on Thiruvonam day, according to the information received by the police. Shaji, who came home drunk, misbehaved.

Ponnamma, Sajin and his wife objected to his conduct. In the ensuing scuffle, Shaji was hit on the head with an iron rod and he fell down, according to the police.

Shaji died as he was brutally beaten up. The body was buried near a well that was being dug at the house premises, the relative informed the police.

Both waited before burying the body

Even after confirming that Shaji was dead, Ponnamma and Sajin waited for nearly four hours to bury his body. Shaji was killed around 2pm, according to the police.

The mother and brother were in a quandary over how to hide the body. By dusk, they decided to bury it. They again took time to dig a deep hole near the well and bury the body. This was completed only by 7.30pm. The police are also probing if anyone else helped them to do this.

None smelt a rat

People in the area dreaded Shaji, who was known locally as 'Karadi' Shaji.

Shaji carried out robberies in the area, and made away with home appliances and even domestic animals. He would sell the stolen animals to slaughterhouses. He used to spend the money he thus made on alcohol.

Shaji, who was accused in brawls and robbery cases, frequently went into hiding. Therefore, none was suspicious when he was said to be missing.

The relatives did not complain to the police either. Though the police had reached his house in search of him, the family did not give any clear answer.

Ponnamma and Sajin said that Shaji had left the house and that they had heard that he was hiding somewhere in north India.

Isolated house

Shaji's house is located at an isolated spot amid the rubber plantations and it is difficult to reach the house in vehicles. One would need to walk half-a-kilometre from the road, and even climb up a slope, to reach the house. Public are unlikely to get even a hint of the goings-on owing to this remoteness.

Sajin, his wife and two-year-old child live here along with his mother.