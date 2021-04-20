No clue so far about the killers of Kattapana woman, SIT probe on

Kattapana: The police is still groping in the dark over the murder of an elderly woman in Idukki's district's Kattapana though a 20-member special investigation team took over the probe.

The postmortem has clearly revealed that Chinnamma, 60, was murdered nearly a fortnight ago.

Chinnamma was found dead in the bedroom of her house at Kochuthovala on April 8. Though the autopsy found that the woman was smothered to death, the police has not been able to obtain more evidence yet.

But the police is still clueless about the assailants. Though the role of some persons including the woman's husband George has come under the scanner, lack of evidence has made the task of the investigation team even more challenging.

A 20-member special investigation team under the Kattapana Deputy Superintendent of Police was constituted as the case was found challenging.

Robbery bid?



George's statement that the ornaments of his wife were missing added to the mystery. While the police suspects that Chinnamma could have been murdered during the robbery attempt, it is yet to get any evidence despite the detailed inspection carried out by the forensic team at the crime scene.



The police is yet to get a shred of evidence even though it questioned a large number of people including relatives, neighbours and local residents.

The SIT has decided to question the suspects including George yet again. At a different level, the probe is also focussing on migrant workers in the area.

Chinnamma's body was found face down on the floor of her bedroom. On the eve of the murder, George had slept on the first floor and Chinamma was in the ground floor.

In his statement, George said he found Chinnamma lying dead on the floor when he came down to the ground floor after waking up in the morning. A cloth was stuffed into the woman's mouth before strangulating her.

The postmortem had found bleeding and haemorrhage in the brain. Though the police is suspicious about the role of many persons, lack of evidence is getting in the way of cracking the case.