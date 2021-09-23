Dissent brews in CPI as Idukki district committee takes aim at Kanam

Idukki: A voice of dissent has been raised against CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran from the party's Idukki district committee.

At an executive meeting held at Painavu here on Thursday, the district committee criticised Kanam for publicly attacking national general secretary D Raja.

Recently, CPI's state leadership had reprimanded Idukki district secretary KK Sivaraman for his remarks against party mouthpiece Janayugom.

Sivaraman had taken objection to the modest display given for Sree Narayana Guru in Jayanyugom on the social reformer's birth anniversary.

The district committee stated that if fingers were pointed at Sivaraman for using the public platform to express a difference of opinion, the same policy should apply to Kanam who had openly criticised D Raja over national leader Annie Raja's criticism of Kerala Police.

Annie Raja had upset the ruling LDF and its chief constituent, the CPI, by stating that there were RSS gangs in the state police. Raja, who had justified Annie Raja's statement drew flak from the state leadership.

The district committed that was presided over by state assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri has demanded action against Kanam over the issue.