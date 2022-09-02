Kanam rubbishes Bijimol's allegations, says CPI is not male-centric

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has said the accusation made by its former MLA ES Bijimol that the party was male-centric is untrue.

The response from Kanam comes just a day after Bijimol's controversial Facebook post accusing its male comrades of moral attacks and degradation. Bijimol had said that her candidacy for the district secretary post provoked the anti-woman reaction from so-called progressive politicians.

“It is not right,” said Kanam in interaction with Manorama News on Friday. “We suggested that one of the 14 districts should have a female secretary. It was not our decision, just a suggestion,” Kanam said.

“But that suggestion was brushed aside by the members of that district. That doesn't mean the party is male-centric,” he added.

Kanam also said that CPI will take action on members who misuse social media with posts that contradict the party's views. “We have revised the code of conduct as per which if a member takes to social media against the party's stand it will be regarded as a violation. We have started asking for explanations from members who made such posts.”

'CPI ministers have performed well'

In the Kannur district conference of the CPI, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was criticised for ridiculing its minister GR Anil.

Besides, it is also alleged that CPM, the big brother in the LDF government, takes decisions without adequate consultation with its ally, the CPI.

However, Kanam said that was not the case. “In the LDF, decisions are taken collectively. In all major matters, CPI and CPM discuss and take decisions.”

He added that CPI's interests were well protected within the front and that the party was satisfied with the performance of its minister.

“There are 17 members of the CPI in the assembly, including four ministers and the deputy speaker, to protect the interests of the party. In our assessment, our ministers have performed well,” he added.

Besides, Food and Civil Supplies minister Anil, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani and Agriculture Minister P Prasad are members of CPI.