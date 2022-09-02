CPI conference lambasts Pinarayi, Balagopal

Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister KN Balagopal came in for severe criticism at the CPI Kannur district conference.



During the discussion on the political report, CPI leaders said Pinarayi 'ridiculed' Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil when the latter criticised the government's decision to appoint IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman as the General Manager of the Civil Supplies Corporation.

They said only CPI has the right to correct ministers from the party and not any constituent party in the Front.

The conference also blamed Finance Minister KN Balagopal, for the finance department's refusal to sanction funds to Farmers Welfare Fund Board. The meeting noted that the department raised several objections and was hesitant to allocate funds to departments handled by CPI ministers.

CPI leaders said the government's move to file an appeal against the High Court order to provide financial assistance to KSRTC to pay salaries was wrong.

The party, however, found the functioning of the agricultural department “not proper," saying that it was only doling out promises.

"It’s a shame to claim there are no groups within the party, and ignoring “rising sectionalism” will only make matters worse, it was pointed out.

"While it is being reiterated that the BJP and the Congress are the main rivals, one should not ignore the opponents within," the conference observed during the discussion.