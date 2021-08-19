Repatriation of bodies of COVID-19 victims commences, UAE takes the lead

Our Correspondent
Published: August 19, 2021 04:40 PM IST

Dubai: The bodies of Indians who died of COVID-19 in foreign countries are being brought back home.

Though the central government had intervened and taken a positive decision in this matter last year following a controversy over delay in bringing bodies, the airline companies were hesitant because of sterilisation issues.

With authorities now bringing more clarity on the procedures, bodies of COVID-19 victims have started arriving from abroad.

RELATED ARTICLES

Instead of embalming, the bodies will now be sent in aircraft after intensive sterilisation process.

The UAE Health Ministry handed over the responsibility of sterlisation to a private company, following which the first body of a COVID-19 victim was sent to Nilambur in Kerala the other day.

At present Emirates Airlines has agreed to take the bodies to India. Expatriates have demanded that Air India should also make arrangements for bringing the bodies back home.

Apart from the sterilisation certificate, documents from the District Medical Officer of the victim's native place should be produced to complete the formalities.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout